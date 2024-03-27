Wizkid Was Misunderstood, Not Running Away From Afrobeats – Joeboy

Joseph Akinwale, known professionally as Joeboy, a Nigerian singer and songwriter, said his Grammy-winning colleague Wizkid’s recent comment on Afrobeats was misinterpreted.

It should be noted that Wizkid earned backlash after he denounced Afrobeats on social media recently.

He added that he decided not to be identified as an Afrobeats musician since he creates “all sorts of music.”

In the latest episode of the Big Friday Day Show with Tacha on Cool FM in Lagos, Joeboy argued that Wizkid was misunderstood, emphasising that the singer was not abandoning Afrobeats.

READ MORE: “I Preach Help Always, But I Don’t Support Laziness Get Up And Hustle” – Pastor Yul Edochie

He said, “Wizkid’s statement is being misunderstood, he is not running away from Afrobeats. All we are saying is our identity is Afrobeats but please don’t box us because we can make other genres of music too.”