How Are Men Scum If Nigeria Is 2nd Highest In Paternity Fraud Globally? – Rapper, Vector Wonders

Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known by his stage name Vector, a Nigerian rapper, musician, and songwriter, has given his two cents on paternity fraud.

He stated that the prevalence of paternity fraud in Nigeria demonstrates that Nigerian men are not as disloyal as the opposite gender.

The musician made the statement in response to viral statistics claiming that Nigeria has the world’s second-highest rate of paternity fraud after Jamaica.

Taking to his X handle, Vector wrote;

“If Nigeria is the 2nd highest in paternity fraud globally, how then are men scum? Or they mean men are cum?”