EFCC Intercepts 21 Trucks Smuggling Food To Cameroon, Chad, Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, said it has impounded 21 trucks suspected to be smuggling food and non-food items out of the country.

The anti-graft agency, via a statement, disclosed that the trucks were heading towards N’djamena, Chad Republic, Central African Republic and Cameroon

The trucks, EFCC noted, were intercepted in a sting operation at major exit routes along Kalabiri/Gamboru Ngala and Bama roads in Borno State.

“Investigation showed food items cleverly concealed in the trucks that would have gone undetected but for the eagle-eyed vigilance of operatives of the Commission.

READ ALSO: “Looting Of Abuja Warehouse A Criminal Act, Suspects Will Face Trial”- FCT Minister

“Further checks showed that the Waybills covering the goods carried by trucks indicated their destinations as N’djamena, Chad Republic, Central Africa Republic and Cameroon respectively.

“The arrest of the trucks is expected to stem the tide of food insecurity occasioned by unscrupulous antics of smugglers across the country.

“Suspects arrested with the trucks are being profiled and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the statement read.