God Delivered Me From Alcohol, Illicit Substances – Singer Pepenazi Spills

Opeyemi Gbenga Kayode, alias Pepenazi, a Nigerian singer-turned-pastor, has spoken out about how God saved him from smoking, drinking, and using illegal drugs.

He claimed he was introduced to alcohol and illegal narcotics while in the secular music industry.

Pepenazi highlighted that the prevalent belief that alcohol and illicit substances increase creativity is a misconception.

Speaking in a video message shared via his Instagram page, Pepenazi said,

“God delivered me from alcohol, illicit drugs and smoking. There’s a lie that the devil sells, for those who know, I had a career in the secular music industry for about a decade. And even before I became a professional artist, while I was still in the university, there’s this lie that the devil sells to you that before you can feel really better while you’re recording and even while you’re engaging with the opposite sex, the best way is to get high.

“And the devil sold this lie through me. That was how I started drinking alcohol and engaging in things that did not glorify the name of God.”