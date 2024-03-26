“Hunger Made Me Venture Into Acting” – Ayoola Ayolola Spills

Ayoola Ayolola, a Nollywood actor has spoken about why he chose to pursue a career in acting.

In an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Ayolola recounted how he became the actor that his followers know him to be, claiming that he had always knew he could act.

According to him, he knew he had acting skill but didn’t pursue it until he was broke and unable to feed himself.

He said, “I always knew I could act. I had this mentality that as a stage performer, I was acting as well. I always knew that no matter what happened before going on stage, I would go there and I would deliver. The fact that I was doing that gave me the courage to try acting. But the decision didn’t come until I was so broke and so hungry.”

Not hungry for success o, I was physically hungry for days and I couldn’t afford things,” he said.

“I was borrowing from here to pay for this and borrowing from there to pay for that. It was a mess. I had my car that I had won and the leverage and whatever but liquid cash I didn’t have. I wasn’t smart enough at the time to convert the things I had at the time into sustainability financially. So I was bored, broke, and hungry,” he told Chude.