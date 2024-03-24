I Don’t Think I’ll Fall In Love Again – Shakira Admits Amid Divorce From Pique

Colombian pop sensation Shakira has expressed worries about finding love again following her breakup from former Barcelona player Gerard Pique.

After 11 years together, the pair announced their separation in June 2022.

This came after Pique was accused of infidelity.

Shakira, who is now 47, said on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 show: “I thought love would be there forever for me, and that’s one of my broken dreams.

“I don’t know if I’d like to find that again. Probably not.”