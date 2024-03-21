Nollywood actress Bimpe Oyebanji Adedimeji, nicknamed Mo Bimpe, has recounted the difficulties she endured simply for marrying popular actor Lateef Adedimeji.

According to her, she was humiliated and cursed online for marrying her spouse.

In a recent podcast, Mo Bimpe stated she has been ridiculed on a regular basis since she married her spouse.

She said,

“Since I got married to my husband, the trolls have increased, from one troll to another. In fact, I get trolled on my social media accounts every day since I got married to Lateef Adedimeji.”

Mo Bimpe shared the story of a lady who trolled her and then went to her husband’s page the next day to urge him to marry her as a second wife.

Speaking further, she said,

“An instance was when a lady came to my page and asked when I was going to get pregnant or something and I was like what kind of comment was that and fans took her up and she was responding to the fans, insulting and cursing some others. One thing I am sure of is that trolls don’t have a happy life.

They are not happy, they are sad, they don’t have a life and don’t have anything doing or going good for them. I feel like trolls are miserable and they just want to talk.

They just want other people to be sad like them. So, this instance I gave earlier on, after all this lady did on my page, she went on my husband’s page a day after and asked him to marry her as his second wife. At the end of the day, I am living well, I am happy and it is the trolls’ loss.”

Continuing, the actress said, “As a public figure, people will have different opinions about you. There is no way you can avoid it as long as you are great unless you are not out there. I am a public figure and got married to a star myself, how would I not be trolled? I am a private person and before I got married, I was not as outgoing as I am now but with marriage, you can only find me on the red carpet probably supporting my husband doing my wifely duties. It is impossible for me not to be out there and I am not going to shrink myself because of some certain individuals, this is my life, I chose it and can’t avoid all that comes with it.”