“I’m Better Than Your Fav” — Logos Olori Says

Logos Olori, a DMW signee, warned music fans to be wary of him after claiming to be better than all of their favourite artists.

In the midst of Davido and BNXN’s continuing music war, the upcoming artist resorted to Twitter to voice his opinion.

The musician claimed his discography is top-tier, and Nigerians will soon recognise his excellence.

He wrote,

“My discography >>>>>>> you go Gree soon !! I’m better than your fav ..na small small ,. Una go find out”

His outburst elicited a wide range of reactions from internet users, many of whom claimed to be unfamiliar with the performer.

See some reactions to his assertion,

@FrancisKevi claimed: “Better than Burna and wiz combined”

@OlaseniFeyisayo commented: “They don’t even know you in your record label 😂😂😂”

@__arike_adey added: “Sorry can you please remind us what your name is again? 🌚😂”

@UltraTV90 said: “God of thunder dey hear me so : I never jam your music anywhere for Nigeria before, even for Beer Parlor 🫵🏻… Barry Jhay & Balloranking get apprentice 😂”

@OloriofOloris said: “You’re bigger than them! Your discography is amazing! Number one in Nigeria. What song did you sing again though?”

@officialkhypo wrote: “Na Davido be my fave.. so you better pass davido ???”

@starboylekzy1 asked: “who gassed this one ?😂😂”

SEE POST: