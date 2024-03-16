“I’m Working On Improving Myself” – Tiwa Savage Declares

Tiwatope Omolara Savage, well known as Tiwa Savage, a prominent Nigerian singer and songwriter, took to social media to express her objective for the year, which focused on self-improvement.

It isn’t clear what prompted songstress to make the declaration, It can be argued that she’s throwing shade at someone because she mentioned that she would be working on improving herself rather than proving herself.

Taking to her Instagram story section, she wrote,

“2024 I’m working on improving myself. Rather than proving myself Read that again Iyalala anybody”

It’s possible she was just sharing a random opinion, or she was casting shade at someone.

SEE POST: