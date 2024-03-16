Controversial relationship expert Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, advised married men on paternity fraud and the findings of DNA tests.

In a popular video, the relationship guru advised men not to undergo DNA test on their children if their wives cheated on them, and to accept such offspring as their own.

She revealed this during her recent ‘Moments with Blessing CEO’ session, where she stated that men can accept unfaithful wives and sons as long as they sit down with their wives and figure out how to continue.

The brand influencer stated that men should take care of children, regardless of their biological relationship, because they are God’s gifts.

“There’s nothing to be ashamed of, own up, children are gift from God. You don’t have to be a biological father or birth a child to call somebody your child”.

“You have known this child, I think you guys can sit down and work this things out” she said.

