Yemi Blaq, a Nollywood actor, has revealed he has never hit a woman he has been with.

During an interview on the chat show “Talk To B,” the actor discussed his career, the entertainment industry, and other topics with Biola Adebayo.

Yemi Blaq discussed the hazards of beating a woman and how women are often the reason men cheat on them.

In his words,

“I have been in relationships where I have been pushed to and through the wall, but I have never hit a woman before.”



If you put a he-goat on the television and he appears like 5time a lot of women will still write him letters to the Dm of the he-goat.

My father was so interested in art that he invested in the first cinema in Nigeria, my father has a hot temper but i have never seen him raise his voice at my house or hit her.”

