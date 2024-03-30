The Ogun State Police Command has revealed that one white garment Shepard, reportedly kidnapped in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state has regained freedom.

It was gathered that the hoodlums stormed the church, a Celestial Church of Christ, at Oriyarin village in Mowe during a night service on Thursday, abducted two members.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident on Friday to newsmen.

She identified the worshipers as Oladapo Seyifunmi and Oluboboye Abiola.

Meanwhile, in a related development on Friday night, the command, via its X handle, disclosed in a statement that, through relentless joint efforts of the Police, Vigilante group, Amotekun Corps, and hunters, ensured that one of the victims, Oladapo, reunited with his family.

The statement reads: “We are pleased to inform members of the public that one Oladapo Oluwaseyifunmi shepherd of the celestial church kidnapped, has been rescued through the relentless combing of the forest by Policemen, hunters, VGN, Amotekun.

“He has been reunited with his family.”