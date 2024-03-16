“Lord Lamba Started Living In My House Without Prior Notice” – Oluwadolarz

Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, also known as Oluwadolarz, a Nigerian musician and skit creator, has spoken out about how his colleague Lord Lamba unexpectedly moved into his home.

In a recent chat on the Echo Room podcast, Oluwadolarz described how some close friends in the industry organised a surprise birthday celebration for him.

He revealed that the party was held in his home and that there were several industry colleagues in attendance.

He said that Lord Lamba was present at the celebration.

However, even after the celebration was done, Lord Lamba remained in his home until he permanently moved in without his approval or authorization.

In his words,

“Lamba is someone I thank God for, because the way he started living in my house was I was celebrating my birthday, Sydney organised a birthday surprise for me, literally 80 percent of the industry were at my house that night I was not even aware that something was going on so Lamba was among them and everything so the birthday was done, the next day he was still there and I’m not the kind of person that’ll say leave my house, I’ll just be looking at you, he came as a guest and he started living there, we never had a conversation”

See some reactions to his revelation,

@abee4real17: “Na your birthday gift be that

@marcesandra: He’s saying the truth now, you can help someone today and tomorrow the person will be richer than you.

@1debrah; it will take dynamite for me to swallow before I blurt this out Abeg

