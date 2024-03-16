Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian businessman and politician, has explained why he chose his stunning actress wife, Regina Daniels, whom he married as a virgin.

While appearing as a guest on the MICON podcast, Nigerian Senator Ned Nwoko discussed his personal life and marriage to his women.

According to the 63-year-old man, he chose Regina Daniels, the mother of his two sons, since she is from his area, claiming that he cannot marry a woman who has been touched.

It is important to note that Ned Nwoko married six wives, including Barrister Lily Nwoko (the first), Laila Charani (wife number four), Lina Nwoko (wife number five), and the most recent addition, Regina Daniels.

Ned’s decision to be in a polygamous relationship has been a popular topic on social media, stirring discussions.

He said, “Not all girls meet up with what I like. As for Regina, I like her because she is from his place. I can not marry a woman that’s not a virgin”.

The video elicited widespread comments, with internet users sharing their thoughts online.

Some some reactions below:

eyebreakdrules said, “Someone said regina run Ned streets …God Abeg 😂😂😂😂😂”.

comradejerrbernard said, “I really hope to become a virgin till death so my kids will be proud of their dad.”

the_voltage_king said, “Has a woman if your price tag is ONLY MONEY, be ready to dance when the music starts playing, and don’t worry you don’t have to like the music JUST DANCE 💃”.

lavida_glow said, “So na filter regina they use smooth this man face 😢😢😢”.

SEE VIDEO: