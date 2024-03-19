Many Injured As Transport Workers Clash In Ogun Over Revenue Tickets

A yet to be verified number of people were injured as members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, and the Ogun State Parks Management, reportedly clashed on Monday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the crisis started in the early hours of the day, at various motor parks in Lafenwa, Obantoko, Brewery, Ita-Oshin, Odeda, and Kuto in Abeokuta, the state capital.

It was gathered that there were reports of gunshots during the clash, while the union members were also said to have macheted themselves.

According to a source, told PUNCH that there was an alleged attempt by the recently reinstated leadership of the NURTW under Alhaji Ismail Adewale, popularly called Yaro, to take over the collection of this week’s revenue from motor parks.

The source said: “The fracas is about leadership; it is about who is in charge of collecting the union’s tickets for the government.”

Confirming the development, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, disclosed that the situation had been brought under control.

He said: “The security agents and the government have stepped into the situation, the police are out there to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order. In fact, I am just leaving a meeting held with the government over the matter, so everything is fine, and let me also add that nobody was killed in the incident.”