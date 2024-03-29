Mutiu Adepoju Backs Finidi George Over Super Eagles’s Job

As Nigeria Football Federation continues to search for the replacement of Jose Pesiero, former Super Eagles’s player, Mutiu Adepoju, has said that the interim head coach of the national team, Finidi George, has done well enough to be named the permanent manager of the team.

Recall that Finidi was made the interim coach of the Super Eagles after Peseiro’s contract with the NFF expired on February 29.

He has also applied to be the team’s permanent coach alongside other coaches.

However, Finidi, has also led the national team to beat Ghana 2-1 in an international friendly on March 22.

Unfortunately for the former Nigeria international, he led the Eagles to suffer a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mali on March 26.

Reacting to the whole saga, on Thursday, Mutiu, during an interview with Flashscore, believed that the Super Eagles didn’t perform badly under the leadership of the current Enyimba of Aba head coach.

He stressed that the Port Harcourt-born tactician would do well with the national team.

Mutiu said: “With only two games under his (Finidi’s) belt, his record of one win and one loss is not bad at all.

“He has a lot of room for improvement. I firmly believe that these Super Eagles will prosper under his leadership if he gets the job.

“It would be a serious mistake to judge Finidi solely on our defeat against Mali. When José Peseiro was the coach of the Super Eagles, did he win every game? Finidi deserves our trust so that he can cultivate the confidence necessary to build on our current base.”