Mrs Abosede Aloba, Mohbad’s mother recently revealed some incriminating details about the events that led up to her son’s tragic death in an interview.

She claimed that Mohbad was targeted by a group of people, with more than three actively conspiring against him. She portrayed the incident as a communal action.

After being pressured to take part in an illegal activity, Mohbad’s mother claimed that her son bravely decided to cut ties with Naira Marley, his former boss.

More specifically, it is said that he was coerced into engaging in cocaine trafficking, which he vehemently rejected.

She claimed that Naira Marley and his associates accompanied Mohbad’s refusal with death threats.

Unfortunately, Mohbad’s resistance resulted in his early death, as his assailants followed through on their threats and carried out their malicious plans.

Mohbad’s mother expressed deep grief and regret for her son’s untimely death, emphasising the profound impact it had on her.

She lamented the injustice of being unable to share in the joys of her son’s accomplishments.

Mohbad’s mother invoked the divine, stating that God will one day judge those responsible for her son’s death.

Translating her remarks from Yoruba to English, she stated:

”Over 3 people planned evil for Mohbad. It was a team work. I had nobody to fight for me. My son decided to part ways with his boss, Naira when he was told to be trafficking coca! ne but he refused. He said he would never do such and they told him they would k! ll him by fire by force and they did. God will judge you all, My son’ s spirit will fight. You took him away from me when it was time for me to start enjoying him.”

