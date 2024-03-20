“Odumodublvck Started As Manager Years Ago Before Stardom” – Oxlade

Ikuforiji Olaitan, also known as Oxlade, a Nigerian singer, has stated that his colleague Odumodublvck has been in the music industry for a long time without achieving recognition.

He added that Odumodublvck began as a manager before gaining popularity.

During a conversation with Joey Akan on the Afrobeats Intelligence show, Oxlade claimed that he tweeted about the rapper at the first block party of 2019.

The ‘Ku Lo Sa’ singer defined himself as an industry newcomer who observes and admires the growth of other musicians.

He said, “Small Doctor men don dey mount before men believe say dem dey mount. Vector, Falz, there are even new generation people, Psych0 YP, Odumodublvck. There are people that have been holding this thing before they even got their recognition.

“Odumodu has been in this game, [Joey; ‘For Over 10 years] as a manager first of all. I tweeted Odumodu in 2019, first block party, Alhaji Popping can testify.”