What You Should Watch Out For Before Getting Married – Uchenna Nnanna Addresses Singles

Uchenna Nnanna, an actress, producer, and model, has advised single individuals to make sure they are ready before getting married.

In an interview with Punch, she stated that, despite the fact that many of her friends had married before her, she chose to marry when the time was perfect.

Uchenna Nnanna emphasised the importance of selecting a decent partner, even though it is critical to seek God’s guidance before making such a major decision.

While speaking, she said,

“People are not being prepared for marriage, and they are not defining what they want. Are you getting married because your mates are getting married? Or are you getting married because you feel you are ready for it? Most of my friends got married before me, but I got married on my own time, and today, I am enjoying my marriage.“

On things to do and watch out for before tying the knot, Uchenna Nnanna added:

“It is important to seek the face of God before getting married. For the females should watch their partners. How does he treat his sisters and his mother? That will tell you how he will treat you.

“For the men, they should observe the way the lady they want to get married to treats others, and even beggars on the street. How does she treat children running around your compound?

“Those are the things that will tell you the kind of person she is. It will be hard for a man who treats his sisters and mother well to hurt one. When one is married to a kind partner, there will always be a way to sort things out when there is a crisis.”