Troops Raid IPOB/ESN Hideout In Ebonyi, Recover Arms

Troops of Sector II of the Joint Task-Force Operation UDO KA, raided the camp of the Indigenous People of Biafra, and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network, located in Mgbalukwu in Inyimagu, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

This was made known in a statement issued on Friday in Enugu by Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, spokesman of “Operation UDO KA”.

Jonah disclosed that the raid was carried out in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force; Department of State Security and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps based on credible intelligence on Thursday.

He added that the operatives recovered one AK-47 rifle; two AK-47 magazines; 54 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two handheld radios and three stolen Sienna buses.

The statement reads: “The Force Commander Joint Task-Force South-East, Operation UDO KA, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, wishes to appreciate the synergy among the troops and other security agencies.

“All law abiding citizens of South East Nigeria are all enjoined to continually provide timely, reliable and credible information through the Emergency Line 193 and then press Option two to speak to a call centre representative.”