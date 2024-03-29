What Made Me Become Transgender – Bobrisky Reveals

Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a transgender has shared additional details about his transition.

The controversial Internet personality revealed that he began crossdressing as a marketing technique while selling unisex clothing as an undergraduate at the University of Lagos.

In an honest interview with maverick musician Charly Boy, Bobrisky revealed that he had no idea that crossdressing would lead to him being transgender.

He said, “About nine years ago, I was at the University of Lagos studying Accounting. I also had a side hustle, I was selling unisex clothes. Most times I try the female wears on myself and I love the outfits.

“From there, I moved to female hairstyles to makeup and more women were patronising my business. So I decided to keep crossdressing since it was lucrative.

READ MORE: Harrysong’s Estranged Wife Laments Pregnancy Loss

“I wasn’t thinking I was going to do it for a very long time. Initially, it was just a marketing strategy but people were complimenting me that I look better as a woman than a man. That’s how I ended up being Bobrisky.”