Women Against Polygamy Are Just ‘Selfish’ – Blessing CEO

Blessing Okoro, a controversial self-proclaimed relationship guru also known as Blessing CEO, has stated that she advocates polygamy.

Polygamy, she claimed, is “dignifying and honourable,” and women who oppose it are selfish.

The divorcee emphasised that if she were married, she would not leave her husband for having a child outside of their marriage.

On the most recent edition of her TV show, Moments With Blessing CEO, she revealed that she is a major fan of polygamous actor, Yul Edochie.

She said, “Polygamy is dignifying for me, it’s honorable for me. Many women are just selfish. I support polygamy 100 per cent. I will not leave my husband because he has a child outside.

“I am a fan of Yul Edochie. I don’t see anything wrong in what he did by marrying two wives. He is an odogwu.”