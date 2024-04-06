Actress Sarah Martins Lashes Out MohBad’s Wife Over Late Singer’s Internet Mockery

Actress Sarah Martins has chastised Mohbad’s wife Wunmi for allowing her sister to degrade and mock the late singer’s legacy online.

Sarah wrote a lengthy comment on Instagram expressing her disgust with Wunmi following her sister’s ridiculous claims against the late musician.

Recall Wunmi refuted her sister’s claims that Mohbad infected her with STDs while alive.

Sarah Martins used Karimot’s viral video as leverage against Mohbad’s 24-year-old widow.

The actress expressed her displeasure that Wunmi’s sister dared to accuse Mohbad in such a brazen manner, and that his wife had tolerated it.

READ MORE: “I Can Rap Like Eminem But Nigerians Don’t Understand It” – Odumodublvck

In her words: “At this point, Wunmi is doing too much! Kai! Some women do get sense true true…

“Your kwashiorkor sister had the effrontery to boldly come online to accuse your so-called beloved late husband of giving you a series of infections when he was alive and you allowed it???

“Why are u so scared to do DNA tho? If I were you, I would have done it long ago to clear my name and protect the legacy of my late husband!.”

“When did you move from mourning Mohbad to mocking Mohbad????? I am so disappointed in you! Kai!!!! Such a senseless widow!.”