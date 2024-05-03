“I’ve Never Been Heartbroken But I’m Waiting For It” – Ruger Spills

Nigerian musician Michael Adebayo Olayinka, well known as Ruger, has confessed that he has never experienced heartbreak.

Ruger stated on Madame Joyce’s ‘Cocktails & Takeaways’ podcast that he has been waiting for a heartbreak, but it has not yet occurred.

He said, “I have never been heartbroken. But I’m waiting [for it]. I know that it is going to happen at some point.

“Where are the wicked women? Come and show me pepper. Come out and show me what you can do.”

On his ideal woman, Ruger said he loves funny women.

“When you’re funny, you already have 20 percent of my heart. You have to be very funny. I have to see the humour from afar then I will be moving close,” the singer added.

