Actress Daniella Okeke Prays For BBNaija Season 4 To Begin Who else agrees

Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke has cried out to the organisers of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija to commence the program.

The reality TV show organizers announced that the show would start in June after it was rescheduled reportedly because of the election but weeks after electioneering has ended, fans are still anxiously waiting.

Also Read: ‘Regina Daniels Be Careful Of The Oath You Took’ – Regina Daniels Stepson, Emzy Nwoko Warns

Daniella Okeke joined the growing list of fans to question when the show will start. She expressed that she is bored and only the show can solve her boredom.

See her post below;