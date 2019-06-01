BB Naija Star, Alex Unusual Talks About Using Her Bullets

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex Unusual, posed in a new post on social media with a gun as she talked about using her bullets.

Sharing a photo of herself as watched the sun set with a gun, Alex Unusual revealed that she has learnt to use her bullets wisely and not fire at just anything.

The reality star disclosed that she will also teach her children how to shoot.

She wrote:

Growing up and always looking up to God, I’ve learnt to use my bullets wisely and not fire at just anything, especially when bullets are wasted and I’m up here watching the beautiful sun set. I’ll pass this knowledge to my children. It’s a world of the violent perish violently.

