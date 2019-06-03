BBNAIJA: Reality TV Show, Big Brother Naija Announces Its Premier Date For 2019

The Organisers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), announced on Monday that the most anticipated reality TV show will premier its 4 season on June 30th 2019.

The season 4th is tagged “Forget Wahala” and will premiere on Sunday, 30th of June 2019 across all DSTV packages on channel 198 and on GOtv Max and Plus on channel 29.

The CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr John Ugbe said, forget Wahala’, will premiere on Sunday, 30th of June 2019 across all DSTV packages on channel 198 and on GOtv Max and Plus on channel 29.

”Our viewers should expect the very best of entertainment, intrigue and drama, all delivered with excellent production standards straight from a house here in Nigeria.”

