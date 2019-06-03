#BBNAIJA: Reality TV Show, Big Brother Naija Announces Its Premier Date For 2019

by Olabanji

 The Organisers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), announced on Monday that the most anticipated reality TV show will premier its 4 season on June 30th 2019.

The season 4th is tagged “Forget Wahala” and will premiere on Sunday, 30th of June 2019 across all DSTV packages on channel 198 and on GOtv Max and Plus on channel 29.

The CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr John Ugbe said, forget Wahala’, will premiere on Sunday, 30th of June 2019 across all DSTV packages on channel 198 and on GOtv Max and Plus on channel 29.

”Our viewers should expect the very best of entertainment, intrigue and drama, all delivered with excellent production standards straight from a house here in Nigeria.”

REAL ALSO :[TRAGEDY]: LASPOTECH Student Commits Suicide After Girlfriend Left him For A Rich Man
Tags from the story
bbn 2019, Big Brother Nigeria, forget wahala

You may also like

The reason I keep smiling – Yvonne Jegede gushes over her husband

Dammy Krane get himself Christmas gift, a GLC300 Benz (Photos)

Laura Ikeji To Juliet Ibrahim “This Your Boyfriend Is so Hot O”

Excitement as TSS Alumni holds convention, gala nite

Davido Shares Adorable Bonding Moment With Daughter And Baby Mama, Sophie (Photos)

I Have Always Wanted To Marry A Yoruba Man – Actress Uche Iwuji

Buhari and Oshiomhole should wake up to the fact that National Assembly belongs to no political party – PDP responds

“You are not the child’s aunt, you prostitute” – Rosy Meurer slammed on IG

Actress Kate Henshaw proudly shows off her six pack tummy (photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *