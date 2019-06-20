BBNaija’s Nina Shows Off Her New Look As She Goes Bald

by Amaka

Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nina Ivy Chinonso Onyenobi popularly known as Nina Ivy, has shaved off her hair.

The fashion influencer who recently turned 23 on May 31, 2019, celebrated her special day with some stunning photos in different attires on her Instagram page.

Since leaving the reality show, Nina has done quite well for herself as she has delved into the movie industry.

The 4th runner up of the reality show shared the video of herself on her Insta story sporting her new look with the caption;

“when everything looks good on you”

See screenshots of the post below:

Nina's bald head

Nina's bald head

Nina infonaija
