Check Out Amazing Throwback Of Teni In Bikini

Fast-rising Nigeria singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata aka Teni shared a throwback photo of younger self before her weight gain and this change is amazing. A picture of her in bikini has also surfaced online.

The singer who is unashamedly plus-sized shared the throwback photo in anticipation of her latest track dubbed Power Rangers.

In the photo, she donned a brown long sleeve jacket with a blue top and black shorts. She also finished off the look with a belt on her stomach. She also wore a pair of shades. She revealed that the song and video will be released tomorrow, June 14, 2019.

See photos below: