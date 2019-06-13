Check Out Amazing Throwback Of Teni In Bikini

Fast-rising Nigeria singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata aka Teni shared a throwback photo of younger self before her weight gain and this change is amazing. A picture of her in bikini has also surfaced online.
The singer who is unashamedly plus-sized shared the throwback photo in anticipation of her latest track dubbed Power Rangers.
In the photo, she donned a brown long sleeve jacket with a blue top and black shorts. She also finished off the look with a belt on her stomach. She also wore a pair of shades. She revealed that the song and video will be released tomorrow, June 14, 2019.
See photos below: