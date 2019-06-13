Check Out Amazing Throwback Of Teni In Bikini

by Amaka

Fast-rising Nigeria singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata aka Teni shared a throwback photo of younger self before her weight gain and this change is amazing. A picture of her in bikini has also surfaced online.

ALSO READ: BBNaija’s Bisola Makes A Wish As Her Daughter, Leyla Turns 10

The singer who is unashamedly plus-sized shared the throwback photo in anticipation of her latest track dubbed Power Rangers.

ALSO READ: Must Watch! Curvy Actress, Princess Shyngle Dances With Her Tiny Waist

In the photo, she donned a brown long sleeve jacket with a blue top and black shorts. She also finished off the look with a belt on her stomach. She also wore a pair of shades. She revealed that the song and video will be released tomorrow, June 14, 2019.

See photos below:

Teni

Teni
Tags from the story
Teni Apata, Teni entertainer

You may also like

Nigerian Lady Accuses Taxify Of doing Nothing About Her Friend’s Assault Case

How Sunmbo Adeoye suffered many miscarriages before finally having her 3rd child

Police committee refunds N50,000 bail to victim

Nigerians react to Buhari’s statement that ‘those who left the country are now trying to come back’

Lagos State University mourns the death of Prof. Abubakar Momoh

VIDEO: Patoranking Celebrates 27th Birthday With Freaky Dance Moves

“My life changed the day I got a call from Davido” – Mayorkun

‘We’ve paid Kiss Daniel over N120m -G-Worldwide slams Kiss Daniel

Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth To Baby Girl Amid Boyfriend’s Cheating Scandal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *