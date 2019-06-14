Check Out Bobrisky Photo Everyone Is Taking About

by Olabanji

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky drops another stunning photo of himself wearing traditional attire and has got a lot of people thinking about his ability to dress better than some women.

READ MORE: “You still need to be his chic even though you are his wife” – Paul Adefarasin Wife says as Nigerians React On Twitter

The controversial crossdresser is seen wearing a green traditional attire complimenting it with a red bead around his neck. he also wrapped an aso oke around his arms, making the crossdresser looks like a Nigeria typical mother-in-law going for her child’s wedding ceremony.

what do you think about the crossdresser?
Tags from the story
Bobrisky

Lami Phillips appoints self as the 'Commissioner for Chilling' in Lagos State

