Check Out OAP Dotun’s Response To An Online Beggar

Cool FM OAP, Dotun had an epic response for an habitual beggar on Instagram.

It is no news that social media is a platform used by many fans to seek for financial assistance from celebrities and this is becoming a trend in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: See What A Lady Got After She Ordered A Bag Rack From A Local Carpenter

Apparently, an Instagram user identified as Ben96 took to the media personality’s page to plead for funds to pay his school fees.

However, he got more than he expected. The presenter and hypeman urged the instagram user to go and hustle and stop begging since he is a grown man.

See screenshot below: