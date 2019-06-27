Stella ( SDK) Reacts To Actress, Venita Akpofure Denies Her Domestic Violence

Popular blogger, Stella DimokoKorkus has reacted to the statement of model and actress, Venita Akpofure that her marriage didn’t crash because of domestic violence.

Recall that SDK confirmed that the actress took her two daughters and moved out of her husband Terna Tarka’s family home this February.

However Venita Akpofure came out to debunk being a victim of domestic violence in her crashed marriage.

Also Read: Actor Ik Ogbonna’s Estranged Wife, Sonia Morales Lectures On The Definition Of Class

Stella Dimokokorkus reacted to her statement. She wrote:

I don’t get it. Why do Domestic Violence victims,women especially always turn around to deny that they were abused after running their mouth around? I don’t get it at all. Does anybody understand this? Why protect the abuser?😳😳😳May last story on a domestic Violence was just debunked. WOW!!!