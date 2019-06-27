Stella ( SDK) Reacts To Actress, Venita Akpofure Denies Her Domestic Violence

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular blogger, Stella DimokoKorkus has reacted to the statement of model and actress, Venita Akpofure that her marriage didn’t crash because of domestic violence.

Recall that SDK confirmed that the actress took her two daughters and moved out of her husband Terna Tarka’s family home this February.

However Venita Akpofure came out to debunk being a victim of domestic violence in her crashed marriage.

Also Read: Actor Ik Ogbonna’s Estranged Wife, Sonia Morales Lectures On The Definition Of Class

Stella Dimokokorkus reacted to her statement. She wrote:

I don’t get it. Why do Domestic Violence victims,women especially always turn around to deny that they were abused after running their mouth around? I don’t get it at all. Does anybody understand this? Why protect the abuser?😳😳😳May last story on a domestic Violence was just debunked. WOW!!!

Tags from the story
Stella Dimokokorkus, Venita Akpofure

You may also like

(Photos) Kim K Looks Cute In Oversized Denim Jacket, Yeezy Boots

Gabrielle Union Recounts Being Raped At Work In Powerful Tweet

Video of JAMB Officer Saying that N36m Was Swallowed by Snake Surfaces (Watch)

Not Everybody Is Destined To Have A Boo- Lizzy Anjorin

“I Regret All My Actions With Tony,” Bbnaija Bisola Reveals in new interview [video]

Idris Elba To Be The First black And Next James Bond

Osaze Odemwingie Shares Family Selfie To Mark 33rd Birthday

Armed robbers kill Ebonyi State University undergraduate

PHOTO: What Do You Think Of This Nollywood Actress’ Outfit?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *