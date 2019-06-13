Cossy Ojiakor Accuses Halima Abubakar Of Sleeping With Her Friend’s Husband

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial Nollywood actress, Cossy Ojiakor is still going hard on exposing the kind of person she claims her former friend and colleague Halima Abubakar is.

A few weeks ago, the controversial actress came out to warn actress, Uche Ogbodo to be mindful of the friends she keeps, calling Halima Abubakar a snake in the process.

The controversial actress has once again slammed Halima Abubakar, accusing her of sleeping with her friend’s husband for movie roles.

Cossy Ojiakor pointed this out in a comment she dropped on actress Uche Elendu’s birthday post to Halima.

See below:

Cossy Ojiakor
