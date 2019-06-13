Etinosa Live Instagram Nude Video Was Planned – MC Galaxy Reveals

Nigerian Musician, MC Galaxy has revealed in an interview with HIPTV that the live video on Instagram he did with Etinosa was a staged act.

Recall the Musician and Actress had a live video where Etinosa striped herself totally naked after MC Galaxy asked girls to go naked for 50k on the Instagram live video.

The MCG CEO has however confessed in an interview that it was a planned act with Etinosa but did not like the way it turned out to be

Watch the video below:

