“I don’t blame her”- Ghanian Counselor Responds To Simi’s Insult Over Her Advise

The Ghanaian counsellor, Dr Charlotte Oduro who Nigerian singer, Simi recently insulted saying “your head is not correct” as a result of her advise to women whose men are cheating, has responded.

Recall, the counsellor while giving women advice on cheating husbands said;

“If you are reasonable and you are working, he is cheating, let him cheat, when he finish, he’ll come because you are too busy taking care of him and making sure he dresses well. Marriage needs a lot of sacrifice, women we need to learn this. Men have ego, you can’t change it, that’s the way they are, women need to submit, give him that respect … work, let him cheat when he’s tired he’ll come. Women stop being suspicious, leave him, do your part as a woman in your home.”

Simi, who was irked by her advise reacted to it on social media. She wrote;

“ori eleyi o ma pe ke. And the idots cheering her on, gbogbo yin ma go ke. If you a woman and genuinely feel this way pls raise ur hand i want to tell you something”

During a live interview on Hitz 103.9fm, the counsellor addressed Simi’s post as she explained the reason behind giving that advice.

In her words,

“I don’t blame her, they have past, I’ve been married for 11 years, I’ve seen relationship, I’ve gone through them. I’m not saying cheating is the best thing but i will not loose my husband to any woman, Maybe this fault is coming from you, maybe your husband has got history from his background, we need to deal with this thing carefully. People should seat there and get angry because they have pains. You have pains doesn’t mean you should channel the pain to become a revenge on somebody. If the men make mistakes, you are his helpmate, women should get this right. The biblical truth is that the Lord brought the women to be helpmate to the men. If you help a man there is nothing wrong with it. If he wants to cheat on you, he cannot run away from his punishment. But my issue is that so he cheated on you today, you divorce then you go and meet another man. Is that person an angel? The same person can also do the same thing so lets help to get a solution to help men that cheat”

Watch video below: