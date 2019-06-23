‘I paid 8K to polish my nails’ – Ifu Ennada reveals

2018 BBNaija housemate Ifu Ennada has taken to social media to bemoan a manicure job she got recently.

According to Ifu, she paid N8,000 for her nails to be polished only for the polish to start peeling off barely 20 hours after she had them painTED.

Taking to her Instastories, she wrote;

Paid 8k to get this gel polish done. Less than 24hrs it’s already going off. Certainly not going to be a return customer.

Ifu then tagged Alex in the next message saying; ‘@alexunusual see why I dont bother with these things. That 8k would have bought my 8 bottles of freshly squeezed juice that keeps me fresh