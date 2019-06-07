“If they want me to go over there, they’ve got to give me $50million” – Andy Ruiz Jr Gives Conditions For Rematch With Anthony Joshua

by Olabanji

Mexican boxer, Andy Ruiz jr has declared that he will only agree to a rematch with Anthony Joshua in the UK if he is paid  £40million.

Anthony Joshua penned down a rematch clause with the Mexican champion a few days after his humiliating defeat to the Andy Ruiz Jr

Andy Ruiz, however, has said he will not come to the UK if his demands are not reached, he said

‘Right now my team, they’re negotiating everything right now. I’ve just got to stay busy, stay healthy and be ready for the rematch,’ he told Fight Hub.

I’d love it to be here in the United States or in Mexico you know. It all depends on the team and what they negotiate. ‘If they want me to go over there, they’ve got to give me $50million. If they want to come over here…It’s just negotiations you know.’

