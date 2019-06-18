Lady Calls Out Bobrisky For Yelling At Her

by Olayemi Oladotun

A Nigerian lady on Twitter identified as Kemi_Bankole called out popular crossdresser, Bobrisky for yelling at her at Transcorp Hilton where she saw him.

The lady who called out the male barbie of Nigeria entertainment industry for yelling at her revealed that she saw him taking photos with Tonto Dikeh at the hotel and wanted to get a nice photo of him.

The lady expressed her disappointment at the way Bobrisky behaved as she deemed it uncool for a celebrity.

She tweeted;

Bobrisky
