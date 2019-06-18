[Photos]: Tonto Dikeh stuns in sexy new images as she puts her enhanced butt on display

She is a stunner, no doubt about it.

Nollywood actress an mom of one Tonto Dikeh has put her gorgeousness on display in sexy new images shared on her Instagram page.

The actress donned a revealing Butterfly-designed outfit complete with matching wings and headband while flaunting her sexy figure with the caption;

“Metamorphosis has always been the greatest symbol of change for poets and artists. Imagine that you could be a caterpillar one moment and a butterfly the next.” In another post, she wrote; ”What’s a butterfly garden without butterflies?

#Roy Rogers

#KINGTONTO

Shoe @louboutinworld@pretiwomannn”

See another image below;