‘Main reason I married Adekunle Gold’ – Simi reveals

Nigerian singer and newlywed Simi has taken to Instagram to share the main reason she tied the knot with her man Adekunle Gold.

According to Simi, she got married to her man earlier this year so she could inherit his cloth as she really loves them adding that this is, in fact, the reason Adekunle did not want to get married.

In her words;

“only reason I got married was so I could wear all his clothes and never give them back. that’s the only reason why he didn’t want to get married. so love is compromise. compromise is her having her way.”