‘Main reason I married Adekunle Gold’ – Simi reveals

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer and newlywed Simi has taken to Instagram to share the main reason she tied the knot with her man Adekunle Gold.

According to Simi, she got married to her man earlier this year so she could inherit his cloth as she really loves them adding that this is, in fact, the reason Adekunle did not want to get married.

In her words;

only reason I got married was so I could wear all his clothes and never give them back. that’s the only reason why he didn’t want to get married. so love is compromise. compromise is her having her way.

 

Tags from the story
Adekunle Gold, simi

You may also like

Lil Kesh Shows Off His Personal Music Studio On Instagram [Photos]

My hot romantic kiss in BBNaija was real – Lolu

Here’s Why Moyo Lawal Wants To Be Seen An Entertainer And Nothing More

OJB Jezreel To Return From India On Saturday

‘I Have A New Man Now So Shut Up’ – Nina

‘Keep Your Negative Comments To Yourselves’ – Mother Says As She Pose Nak*d With Her Son (18+ photos)

Basketmouth: “I Used To Hawk Coconut In Kirikiri Town”

Wizkid Acquires New N101M Lamborghini Urus

“Don’t Use Your Private Part To Do Promo” – Actress Lizzy Anjorin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *