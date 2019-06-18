MC Oluomo And Son Gets Honorary Invite By The Governor Of Atlanta Georgia

MC Oluomo, Chairman of Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Oshodi Chapter is going places as he posts a picture of himself and the Governor of Atlanta Georgia, Brian Kemp.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart has been in the news a lot this year for both the good and bad reasons. Before the election, he was stabbed during the campaign rally of APC in Lagos.

MC Oluomo also made headlines when he called members of NURTW professionals like lawyers, doctors, etc.

Now the NURTW boss has taken another giant step as he was invited alongside his son by Brian Kemp

See his post below: