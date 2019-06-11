Nigerian Comedian And Actor, Frank Donga Has Some Advice For Nigerian’s Living Abroad

by Olabanji

Nigerian Comedian and actor, Kunle Idowu popularly known as Frank Donga has expressed his displeasure about Nigerians living abroad and urges them to be a better citizen.

According to the Nigerian actor, he took to his Twitter page to advise Nigerians abroad. he wrote;

If you have the opportunity to travel abroad or settle there, please, be the Best law-abiding, hardworking human you can be! Avoid crime and fraud! Don’t block the opportunity for the rest of us!, Please dont be an unfortunate ambassador

