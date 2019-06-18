Nigerian Yahoo Boy Reveals His White Fiancée Is Set To Pay His Groom Price

A Nigerian Yahoo boy, who goes by the name Charley Kay on Facebook, took to the social media platform to reveal that his white fiancee is set to pay his groom price.

He shared the story of how they met adding that she was would have been a victim of his fraudulent practice. However, he did not disclose if he was still involved in the act.

He wrote;

“We got connected through fb, she would’ve been a victim, but i decided to keep it real and clean with her, some of my friends said that am getting emotional with my client but i turned a deaf ear to all there advice, i went ahead to add her up on my real whatsapp, we dated online for 4months and things went quit well, then she summoned the courage and came down here to see me, she stayed in Nigeria for 2weeks, and promised to come back and pay for my groom price with her family members Yahoo sweet, but being real, legit pass”

