Nigerian Yahoo Boy Reveals His White Fiancée Is Set To Pay His Groom Price

by Amaka

A Nigerian Yahoo boy, who goes by the name Charley Kay on Facebook, took to the social media platform to reveal that his white fiancee is set to pay his groom price.

ALSO READ: Singer, Mr Eazi Reveals How Much He Charges For A Collaboration

He shared the story of how they met adding that she was would have been a victim of his fraudulent practice. However, he did not disclose if he was still involved in the act.

He wrote;

“We got connected through fb, she would’ve been a victim, but i decided to keep it real and clean with her, some of my friends said that am getting emotional with my client but i turned a deaf ear to all there advice, i went ahead to add her up on my real whatsapp, we dated online for 4months and things went quit well, then she summoned the courage and came down here to see me, she stayed in Nigeria for 2weeks, and promised to come back and pay for my groom price with her family members

Yahoo sweet, but being real, legit pass”

See the full post below:
Tags from the story
Nigerian Yahoo Boy, White Woman

You may also like

Janet Jackson is all shades of gorgeous as she flaunts her slimmer figure in black ensemble (Photos)

Teju Babyface to Wed Fiancée September 1st

Check Out The 2019 UEFA Champions League Squad Of The Season

EFCC To Arraign Fani-Kayode On Nov. 10

Mr. 2Kay Shares Photo Of His 2-Year-Old Son, Wealth David

Didier Drogba Buys Massive $74M Stake In Ivorian Gold Mine

Divorced Couple: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Back In Business Together

We cannot thank you enough for the peace we have in the country – Abdulsallam to Jonathan

Sound Sultan Urges Lagosians To ‘Keep Lagos Clean’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *