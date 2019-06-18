Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th June 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Tuesday,18th June 2019:

Umar Yusuf Umar, the Managing Director of the Kano Zoological Garden, has slammed media reports claiming that the missing N6.8 million generated by the Zoo during the Eid holidays was swallowed by a Gorilla in the zoo. While addressing pressmen during a press conference yesterday June 17th, Umar said;

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has accused Adeleke University in Osun State of forcing Muslim students to go to church.

A statement signed by Professor Ishaq Akintola, the director of MURIC addressing the issue reads thus;

A Nigerian man by the name Jeffery Apkovweta Ewohime, who destroyed 5 embassy cars in London has been arrested. According to reports, the 32-year-old decided to create problems at the embassy after his passport was confiscated and turned back for arriving late. Upset by the treatment received, he decided to use stones and rocks to damage the vehicles parked at the embassy’s premises.

Kano state Governor Umar Ganduje has made it known that parents who refuse to send their children to school will be arrested and persecuted.

Ganduje made this known during an interactive session with UNICEF Youth Advocacy in Government House.

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has taken yet another swipe at president Muhammadu Buhari over his condolence message to the families of the victims of Sunday’s suicide bombing attack in Borno. The President in a statement on Monday assured that all perpetrators will be brought to book.

A Tweeter user @ogbenioloyede has taken to the microblogging platform to share the amazing story of how he was accosted by SARS operatives who wanted to arrest him. According to the user, he said after the law enforcer saw that there was nothing incriminating about him, he was asked to open the trunk of his car and they say a pack of Goldberg which they allegedly carried and told him to go or else they would arrest him in place.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolence to the families of the victims of Sunday’s Viewing Center bomb blasts in Mandarari, Konduga LGA of Borno State. Buhari in a statement extended his deepest condolences to all those affected by the Boko Haram suicide bombing attack, saying that all will be done to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) has returned with very heavy sanctions for defaulting motorists. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who sad that transportation and road rehabilitation was central to his agenda, has restored security backups and towing vans for traffic law enforcement operations.

Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Maryam Uwais, has revealed the reason the Homegrown School Feeding Programme of the Federal Government was suspended in some states.

Recall there were reports of poor quality food, been served as well as an insufficient and irregular supply of food in states, such as Akwa Ibom and Niger.

The United Nations Population Division has said that the population of the world has hit a whopping 7.7 billion. The World Population Prospect released on Monday by the UN revealed that the medium-variant projection indicates that the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2100.

An upcoming Nigerian rapper identified as Ziggy has reportedly passed.

According to reports, Ziggy fell to his death yesterday Sunday, June 16th, 2019, from a 4-storey building located in Paradise estate Lekki, Lagos state where he resides.

