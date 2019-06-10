[Photo]: Femi Fani-Kayode And Church Of Satan Trade Words On Twitter

by Olabanji

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode and church of Satan clashes over allegations made by the former minister on Twitter.

The former Minister took to his Twitter page to react on the movie “when They See Us” he lamented that the former NYPD cop, Linda Fairstein who led 5 innocent boys to prison should be prosecuted and burnt at the stake with her book

He alleged that the lady(Linda Fairstein) belongs to the Church of Satan, This prompted a reaction from The Church Of Satan as they responded to the allegations.

See their exchange below:

FFK

FFK

ALSO READ:#DomesticViolence: Nigerian Man beats wife to death
Tags from the story
femi fani kayode, FFK

You may also like

Frequent Recess By Lawmakers Normal, Says DG NILS

Sterling, Manufacturers Partner To Promote Real Sector Investments

Gov. Amaechi’s My Friend, Brother And Boss, Says Rivers Police Commissioner

Nigeria May Be Engulfed By Insecurity – Aliyu

‘My son was not killed by a stray bullet’ – Kolade Johnson’s father

Two Injured As Osun Mega School Building Collapses

FG: Era Of Abandoned Projects Over

Northern Govs Hail Abdulsalami As Father Of Nigeria’s Democracy As He Clocks 71

Breaking News:Two Foreigners Killed In Maiduguri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *