[PHOTO]: Rude Boy Of Estranged P-Square, Flaunts His Crib And Cars On Instagram

by Olabanji

Nigerian artist and former member of the estranged P-Square group, Rude Boy has taken to his social media page (Instagram) to show off his crib and cars in a new picture he posted.

The former member of the iconic group, P-square who just released his single “Reason with me” is known to be very quiet with his private life.

He, however, posted a picture showing off his beautiful house partially and his exotic cars.

Captioning the photo, he said;

“I just they reason with myself “

View this post on Instagram

I just the reason with myself 😎

A post shared by Rudeboy (@iamkingrudy) on

 

