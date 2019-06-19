[PHOTO]: Rude Boy Of Estranged P-Square, Flaunts His Crib And Cars On Instagram

Nigerian artist and former member of the estranged P-Square group, Rude Boy has taken to his social media page (Instagram) to show off his crib and cars in a new picture he posted.
The former member of the iconic group, P-square who just released his single “Reason with me” is known to be very quiet with his private life.
He, however, posted a picture showing off his beautiful house partially and his exotic cars.
Captioning the photo, he said;
“I just they reason with myself “
