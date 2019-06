Nigerian singer Teni Apata aka Teni Makanaki has gotten many tongues wagging online following the surface of a throwback photo of her.

The singer looked much slimmer in the new image which has since gotten thousands of likes and retweets online.

Teni who is the younger sister to singer Niniola, hit the limelight back in 2017 after she released a social media video which went viral in no time.

She has since remained at the fore of the music industry churning out hits after hits.