[SEE PHOTO]: Alaafin Of Oyo Displays His Level Of Fitness In New Photo

by Olabanji

80-years-old Alaafin of Oyo shows his Flexible skills in a picture wearing his sports gears

ALSO READ : [WATCH VIDEO]: Ruggedman allegedly attacked by Yahoo Boys In London

The Traditional ruler was seen showing off his flexible skills as he lies down with his legs high up in the sky. The ruler was apparently having a good time as his old age was not telling on him.

This is not the first picture of the Alaafin of Oyo showing his flexible skills as he has been seen showing his boxing and dance skills as well.

ALSO READ: [Sex Scandal]: EKSU Issues Statement Involving The Viral Video Of Its Lecturer’s Sex Allegations
Tags from the story
Alaafin of Oyo

You may also like

Police Arrest Baby Factory Operator, 8 Pregnant Girls In Delta

Group Canvasses National Appointment For Ngige

Show Proof That Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, CAN Tells OIC

Ghanaian Boy Turns Into Cat During Rituals After Spending Three Days In Coffin (Video)

N273bn Needed For 2016 Census – NPC Boss

Three Burn To Death In Road Accident

My Problem With Police Commissioner Personal, Says Amaechi At Police Chapel Fundraiser

Man absconds and leaves slay queens with over N1.03m (Video)

Herdsmen attack: NYSC suspends orientation programme in the following states

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *