[SEE PHOTO]: Alaafin Of Oyo Displays His Level Of Fitness In New Photo

80-years-old Alaafin of Oyo shows his Flexible skills in a picture wearing his sports gears

The Traditional ruler was seen showing off his flexible skills as he lies down with his legs high up in the sky. The ruler was apparently having a good time as his old age was not telling on him.

This is not the first picture of the Alaafin of Oyo showing his flexible skills as he has been seen showing his boxing and dance skills as well.

