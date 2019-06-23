SHOCKING! Woman Stabs Husband, Leaves Him In A Critical Condition In Kano State

by Olabanji

A woman had been arrested in Kano State, Nigeria for allegedly stabbing her husband.  

The man identified as Saheed Hussain who is currently admitted at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital is battling for his life as he is placed under a critical situation.
The couple was said to have been married for seven months before the incident.
However, the lady is still under interrogation in the police custody as we are yet to get proper information about what actually happened.
It was also gathered that the victim was drugged before stabbed.
Tags from the story
crime, physcical violence

You may also like

Rep Rejects Immunity For Senate President, House Speaker, CJN

This Type Of Begging May Get You 6 Months Jail Term

Nigerian Family Disowns Daughter Seeking to Marry a Woman

12 Houses Shut As Police Discovers Illegal Oil Wells In Lagos

Lightning Kills Student

Nasir el-Rufai On War Path, Christian Leaders Warn

N/Delta Minister Says FG To Audit N560bn East-West Road Project

BREAKING NEWS: Bomb Explodes In Kano

Hajj Commission To Saudi Authorities: Don’t Blame African Pilgrims For Stampede Tragedy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *