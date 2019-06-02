Tonto Dikeh Spotted With Daniel Amokachi Again!

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is causing storm on social media as picture surfaced online of her hanging out with ex-footballer, Daniel Amokachi.

The controversial Nollywood actress was spotted dancing with Daniel Amokachi, who has been alleged to be the new man in her life at her pre-birthday party.

This is the second time the power duo will be seen together in public with the legendary footballer.

Also Read: ‘Kiss My White A*s’ – Gifty Slams People Attacking Her Over Nude Picture

The first time was a fanciful dinner few days after the outlash of the actress against her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

See picture below: