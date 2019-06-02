Tonto Dikeh Spotted With Daniel Amokachi Again!

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is causing storm on social media as picture surfaced online of her hanging out with ex-footballer, Daniel Amokachi.

The controversial Nollywood actress was spotted dancing with Daniel Amokachi, who has been alleged to be the new man in her life at her pre-birthday party.

This is the second time the power duo will be seen together in public with the legendary footballer.

The first time was a fanciful dinner few days after the outlash of the actress against her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

See picture below:

Tonto Dikeh
